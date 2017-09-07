Sep 07, 2017 09:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shree Pushkar: Outcome of board meeting
Board of Directors of the Company, in its meeting held today i.e. Thursday the 7th September, 2017 (which commenced at 2.30 p.m. and concluded at 5.30 p.m.) has considered the proposal of allotment of equity shares on preferential basis to the promoters of the Company and matters incidental to it.Source : BSE