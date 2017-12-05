App
HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Dec 04, 2017 10:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Pushkar Chemicals and Fertilisers: Outcome of the board meeting on December 04, 2017

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, which was started at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m. has considered, discussed and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2017.

 
 
With reference to above captioned subject matter and pursuant to Reg.30 of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors in their meeting held today, which was started at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 6.30 p.m. has considered, discussed and approved inter-alia the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017, along with the statement of assets and liabilities thereon as on that date.

The Un-audited Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September, 2017 and Statement of Assets and Liabilities thereon enclosed herewith for reference purpose.Source : BSE
