May 09, 2017 11:04 AM IST

Shree Pushkar Chemicals to consider dividend

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 17, 2017, to consider & approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 17, 2017, inter alia, to consider and transact the following business:

1. To consider & approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31, 2017;

2. To recommend declaration of dividend for financial year ended March 31, 2017, if any;

Further, the Trading Window as described in Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, will remain closed for all directors/ officers/ designated employees of the Company for the above purpose from May 09, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of publication of financial Result to the stock exchanges.Source : BSE

