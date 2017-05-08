App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 08, 2017 08:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Pushkar's board meeting to be held on May 17, 2017

This is to inform you that the Board meeting of Directors of the Company will be held on May 17, 2017 at 3.00 p.m.

We wish to inform that pursuant to provisions of regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 17th May, 2017 at 3.00 p.m. at 301/302, 3rd Floor, Near Udyog Bhavan, Sonawala Road, Goregaon (East), Mumbai – 400063, to consider and transact the following business: 1.To consider & approve inter-alia the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017; 2.To recommend declaration of dividend for financial year ended 31st March, 2017, if any; 3.Any other matter with the permission of chair. Further, the Trading Window as described in Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading, will remain closed for all directors/ officers/ designated employees of the Company for the above purpose from 9th May, 2017 to till the expiry of 48 hours of publication of financial Result to the stock exchanges.Source : BSE

