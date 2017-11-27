Shree Precoated Steels' board meeting rescheduled

Further to our intimation regarding the Board Meeting to be convened on 8th December 2017, we wish to inform that the time of the Board Meeting is Rescheduled from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 PM on the said day.
Kindly note that there is no change in the date of the scheduled Board Meeting.Source : BSE
