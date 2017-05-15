App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Nidhi Trading to consider dividend

Shree Nidhi Trading Co. Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the year ended on March 31, 2017.

In compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and Company s Code of Conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by Insiders, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed from the date of notice i.e., May 15, 2017 till 48 hours after the announcement of financial results of the Company to the Stock Exchanges (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

