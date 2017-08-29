Shree Nidhi Trading's AGM on September 16, 2017

The 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Saturday, the 16th day of September, 2017, at 11.00 a.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at 7, Lyons Range, 3rd Floor, Room No.9 & 10, Kolkata -700 001.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company in respect of Equity Shares shall remain closed from September 11, 2017 to the September 16, 2017 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of the 35th AGM.The Company further undertakes that all the securities received for transfer 15 days prior to the date of the information of the closure of the Register of Members, have been duly transferred and dispatched to the transferees.The Company also undertakes that the securities pending for transfer and further securities lodged for transfer will be transferred and dispatched within the period of 15 days from the date of receipt.In this connection, enclosed please find herewith the Company's Public Notice regarding the 35th Annual General Meeting, Book Closure and E-voting and completion of dispatch of the of the Notice, Annual Report for the year ended March 31, 2017, for the AGM alongwith other documents thereto and as published in the newspapers on Thursday, the 24th day of August, 2017.This is for your kind information.Source : BSE