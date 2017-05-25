May 25, 2017 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shree Hari Chemical Exports: Outcome of board meeting
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed please find Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 duly approved by the Board of Directors along with report of the Auditors along and the declaration for unmodified opinion for your records.
