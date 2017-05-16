Shree Hari Chems' board meeting to he held on May 25, 2017

Date: 16/05/2017 The General Manager DCS - CRD BSE LIMITED Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Dalal Street Mumbai – 400 001 Srip code: 524336 Dear Sir, Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) & (2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on Thursday, May 25, 2017 to interalia consider and approve the following: 1.Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31.03.2017 2.Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2017 3.Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended 31.03.2017 Pursuant to Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading By Insiders, the Trading Window for dealing in the Company's securities would be closed from Monday May 15 ,2017. till closure of Company's business hours on Monday, May 29, 2017.Source : BSE