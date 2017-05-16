Shree Hari Chemicals Export's board to consider dividend

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 20172. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 20173. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.Pursuant to Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Company’s securities would be closed from May 15, 2017, till closure of Company's business hours on May 29, 2017.Source : BSE