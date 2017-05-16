App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 15, 2017 09:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Hari Chemicals Export's board to consider dividend

Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on May 25, 2017 and recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Shree Hari Chemicals Export's board to consider dividend
Shree Hari Chemicals Export Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is being convened on May 25, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the following:

1. Audited Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2017

2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017

3. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.

Pursuant to Company's Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading By Insiders the Trading Window for dealing in the Company’s securities would be closed from May 15, 2017, till closure of Company's business hours on May 29, 2017.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.