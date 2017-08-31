Aug 31, 2017 01:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shree Global's board meeting September 12, 2017
Notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Shree Global Tradefin Limited ('SGTL') will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
