Shree Ganesh Biotech (India) appoints Sombir Singh as Additional Director

Pursuant to the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, December26, 2017, has appointed Mr. SOMBIR SINGH as an Additional Director on the Board of Directors of the Company w.e.f. December26, 2017.
Source : BSE
