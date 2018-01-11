App
Announcements
Jan 11, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shree Cements approves dividend

Board of Directors of the Company has today approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2017. Financial Results approved by the Board alongwith the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company over the said financial results are enclosed herewith.

 
 
Board of Directors of the Company has today approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2017. Financial Results approved by the Board alongwith the Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors of the Company over the said financial results are enclosed herewith.

Board declared Interim dividend at the rate of Rs. 20/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the FY 2017-18, which shall be payable to those shareholders who hold shares on the record date fixed by the Company i.e. 19th January, 2018. The dividend shall be paid from 22nd January, 2018.

Board also approved the issuance of Secured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures on private placement basis for an amount up to Rs. 500 Crores in one or more tranches.

The meeting of the Board started at 13.00 Hrs. IST (11.30 Hrs UAE Time) and concluded at 15:35 Hrs IST (14:05 Hrs UAE Time).
