Apr 28, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shoppers Stop reduces its stake in Nuance Group to 40%
Please note that Company's shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., (hereinafter referred as NGIPL), a joint venture company has been reduced from 50 percent to 40 percent of the paid up share capital of NGIPL.
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that Company's shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., (hereinafter referred as 'NGIPL''), a joint venture company has been reduced from 50% to 40% of the paid up share capital of NGIPL. The reduction in percentage aforesaid is on account of non-subscription of NGIPL's rights issue of equity shares by the Company. Please take the same on record.Source : BSE