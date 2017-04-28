App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 28, 2017 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shoppers Stop reduces its stake in Nuance Group to 40%

Please note that Company's shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., (hereinafter referred as NGIPL), a joint venture company has been reduced from 50 percent to 40 percent of the paid up share capital of NGIPL.

Shoppers Stop reduces its stake in Nuance Group to 40%
Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that Company's shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., (hereinafter referred as 'NGIPL''), a joint venture company has been reduced from 50% to 40% of the paid up share capital of NGIPL. The reduction in percentage aforesaid is on account of non-subscription of NGIPL's rights issue of equity shares by the Company. Please take the same on record.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.