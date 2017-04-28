Shoppers Stop reduces its stake in Nuance Group to 40%

Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please note that Company's shareholding in Nuance Group (India) Pvt. Ltd., (hereinafter referred as 'NGIPL''), a joint venture company has been reduced from 50% to 40% of the paid up share capital of NGIPL. The reduction in percentage aforesaid is on account of non-subscription of NGIPL's rights issue of equity shares by the Company. Please take the same on record.Source : BSE