May 05, 2017 10:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shoppers Stop's board recommends dividend of 15%
Shoppers Stop Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 05, 2017, inter alia, has recommended dividend of 15% (i.e. Rs. 0.75 per equity share of Rs. 5/- each) for the financial year 2016-17, subject to necessary approval by shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.Source : BSE