Sep 06, 2017 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivom Investme's 27th AGM held on September 18, 2017

This is hereby to inform you that the Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 18, 2017 at 10.00 a.m at the registered office of the Company.

This is hereby to inform you that the Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, the 18th September, 2017 at 10.00 a.m at the registered office of the Company at 91, N.S. Road, 3rd Floor, Vilayati Kothi, Kolkata-700001, West Bengal was sent by permitted mode to all the Members of the Company.

Due to unavoidable circumstances, the venue of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company is changed from above venue to Tusthi Banquet, 808, HO-CHI MINH Sarani, Sakuntala Park, Kolkata-700061, West Bengal.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

