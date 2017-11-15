Shivam Autotech - Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board meeting dated 13-11-2017

Shivam Auto is in the Auto Ancillaries sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 923.50 crore.

The company management includes Sunil Kant Munjal - Chairman, Neeraj Munjal - Managing Director, Charu Munjal - Executive Director, Anil Kumar Gupta - Director - Technical, Bhagwan Dass Narang - Director, Surrinder Lal Kapur - Director, Vinayshil Gautam - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 532776 and the NSE with an NSE Code of SHIVAMAUTO.

Its Registered office is at 303, 3rd Floor, Square One,,C-2, District Centre, New Delhi,Delhi - 110017.

Their Registrars are MCS Share Transfer Agent Ltd.Source : BSE