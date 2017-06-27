Shivalik Rasayan's EGM on July 17, 2017

Notice is hereby given that the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of Shivalik Rasayan Limited will be held on Monday, the 17th day of July, 2017 at 1506, Chiranjiv Tower, 43, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019 at 4.00 P.M. to transact the following business:1. Increase in Authorized Share Capital.2. Issuance of 813000 fully convertible Warrants on Preferential basis.Source : BSE