App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Jun 16, 2017 04:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivalik Rasayan'S board meeting on June 21, 2017

This is to intimate your office that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 21st June, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at corporate office of the Company to discuss and consider the issue of convertible Warrants into Equity Shares on Preferential Allotment basis to a promoter group and non promoter group.

Shivalik Rasayan'S board meeting on June 21, 2017
This is to intimate your office that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on 21st June, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at corporate office of the Company to discuss and consider the matter as follows:
1.To issue of convertible Warrants into Equity Shares on Preferential Allotment basis to a promoter group and non promoter group.
2.To call an Extra Ordinary General Meeting.
Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.