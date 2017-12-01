App
Dec 01, 2017 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivalik Bimetal Controls' board meeting on December 11, 2017

We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, the 11th Day of December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

 
 
Source : BSE
