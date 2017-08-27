App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Aug 23, 2017 11:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shivalik Bimeta: Outcome of board meeting

We kindly want to inform you that the outcome of Board of Directors meeting to be held on August 23, 2017.

Shivalik Bimeta: Outcome of board meeting
Outcome of Board of Directors meeting held today i.e August 23, 2017:1.The Board has considered & approved the Consolidated Audited Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2017 2.Issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one Bonus equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every one fully paid up equity shares held, as on the record date. The issue of Bonus shares is subject to approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.members eligible to receive will be fixed in due course. 3.The Board considered & approved the re-appointment of Mr. S.S. Sandhu (DIN No. 00002312), Chairman & Whole Time Director for another period of five years,subject to approval of shareholders. Detailed outcome enclosed.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.