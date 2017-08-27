Shivalik Bimeta: Outcome of board meeting

Outcome of Board of Directors meeting held today i.e August 23, 2017:1.The Board has considered & approved the Consolidated Audited Financial Statement for the year ended March 31, 2017 2.Issue of Bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1, i.e., one Bonus equity shares of Rs. 2/- each for every one fully paid up equity shares held, as on the record date. The issue of Bonus shares is subject to approval of the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.members eligible to receive will be fixed in due course. 3.The Board considered & approved the re-appointment of Mr. S.S. Sandhu (DIN No. 00002312), Chairman & Whole Time Director for another period of five years,subject to approval of shareholders. Detailed outcome enclosed.Source : BSE