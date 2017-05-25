Shivalik Bimetal Controls: Outcome of board meeting

We have to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 & 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board at its meeting held today, which commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 3.15 PM inter alia, considered and approved Audited Financial Results (standalone)of the Company for the quarter/financial year ended 31st March 2017 and recommended a dividend of Rs. 0.25 per Equity Share of Rs.2/- each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.Source : BSE