May 17, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shivalik Bimetal Controls' board meeting on May 25, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 25, 2017 inter-alia, to consider and approve the standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE