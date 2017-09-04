Sep 04, 2017 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shivalik Bimetal Controls' board meeting on September 13, 2017
We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 13th Day of September, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.
