Sep 04, 2017 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shivalik Bimetal Controls' AGM September 27, 2017
We are enclosed herewith the copy of the AGM notice along with e-voting instructions for 33rd AGM of Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd. Scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 27th day of September, 2017 at 10 AM at Hotel City Heights, City Centre Plaza, The Mall (Opposite District Courts) Solan (H.P.)-173212.
