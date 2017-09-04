Sep 04, 2017 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shivagrico Implements' board meeting on September 14, 2017
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be hled on Thursday the 14th September, 2017 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June,2017
