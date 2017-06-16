Jun 16, 2017 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shiva Texyarn consolidate the results of its subsidiary
We wish to inform that the Company has opted to consolidate the Results of its subsidiary in the last quarter of the Financial Year 2017-2018.
Sub: Consolidated Financial Results – Reg
We wish to inform that the Company has opted to consolidate the Results of its subsidiary in the last quarter of the Financial Year 2017-2018.
Source : BSE
We wish to inform that the Company has opted to consolidate the Results of its subsidiary in the last quarter of the Financial Year 2017-2018.
Source : BSE