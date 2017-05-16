Shiva Texyarn to consider dividend

Shiva Texyarn Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 30, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017.Further, the recommendation of Dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-2017 will be considered at the Board Meeting scheduled to be held on May 30, 2017.Further, the trading window of the Company remains closed from May 23, 2017 to June 01, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE