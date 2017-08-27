Shiva Suitings' board meeting on August 31, 2017

In compliance with Regulations 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, 31st August, 2017 at the registered office of the Company situated at 384/M, Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai – 400002, Maharashtra to transact the following business:1.To Consider the Un-Audited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30th June, 20172.To fix the date and time of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2016-17;3.To approve the Notice of Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2016-17;4.To fix book closure date;5.To approve Draft Director Report for the financial year 2016-17.Kindly take the same on your record.Source : BSE