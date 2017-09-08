Shiva Suitings' AGM held on September 29, 2017

Dear Sir,Subject: Notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017With reference to the captioned subject, enclosed herewith please find the notice of the 31st Annual General Meeting of Shiva Suitings Limited scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th September, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at 384-M, Dabholkar Wadi, Kalbadevi Road, Mumbai - 400002, Maharashtra.Kindly take the same on record and oblige.Source : BSE