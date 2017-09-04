App
Sep 04, 2017 04:01 PM IST

Shiva Medicare: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir(S)/Madam(S),

In the just concluded Board Meeting of SML, the Board considered and approved:
1. Appointment of Mrs. Manjula Aleti, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting & Postal Ballot;
2. Book Closure Date in connection with AGM between September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).
3. Mrs. Namrata Chadha has been appoi

3. Mrs. Namrata Chadha has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) (DIN: 07921003) of the Company.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website - www.shivamedicate.com.


Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Shiva Medicare Limited

Sd/-
Kishan Prasad Palaypu
Director
Source : BSE

