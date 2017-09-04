Sep 04, 2017 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shiva Medicare: Outcome of board meeting
Dear Sir(S)/Madam(S),
In the just concluded Board Meeting of SML, the Board considered and approved:
1. Appointment of Mrs. Manjula Aleti, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting & Postal Ballot;
2. Book Closure Date in connection with AGM between September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).
3. Mrs. Namrata Chadha has been appoi
Dear Sir(S)/Madam(S),
In the just concluded Board Meeting of SML, the Board considered and approved:
1. Appointment of Mrs. Manjula Aleti, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting & Postal Ballot;
2. Book Closure Date in connection with AGM between September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).
3. Mrs. Namrata Chadha has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) (DIN: 07921003) of the Company.
4. Resignation of Mrs. Rashmi Prasad (DIN: 02994673) has been accepted by the Board.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website - www.shivamedicate.com.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Shiva Medicare Limited
Sd/-
Kishan Prasad Palaypu
Director
DIN: 01154438Source : BSE
In the just concluded Board Meeting of SML, the Board considered and approved:
1. Appointment of Mrs. Manjula Aleti, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting & Postal Ballot;
2. Book Closure Date in connection with AGM between September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).
3. Mrs. Namrata Chadha has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) (DIN: 07921003) of the Company.
4. Resignation of Mrs. Rashmi Prasad (DIN: 02994673) has been accepted by the Board.
This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website - www.shivamedicate.com.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For Shiva Medicare Limited
Sd/-
Kishan Prasad Palaypu
Director
DIN: 01154438Source : BSE