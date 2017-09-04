Shiva Medicare: Outcome of board meeting

Dear Sir(S)/Madam(S),In the just concluded Board Meeting of SML, the Board considered and approved:1. Appointment of Mrs. Manjula Aleti, Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer for conducting E-Voting & Postal Ballot;2. Book Closure Date in connection with AGM between September 22, 2017 to September 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).3. Mrs. Namrata Chadha has been appointed as an Additional Director (Independent) (DIN: 07921003) of the Company.4. Resignation of Mrs. Rashmi Prasad (DIN: 02994673) has been accepted by the Board.This intimation is also being uploaded on the Company's website - www.shivamedicate.com.Thanking you,Yours faithfully,For Shiva Medicare LimitedSd/-Kishan Prasad PalaypuDirectorDIN: 01154438Source : BSE