Shiva Granito Export - Outcome of board meeting

Submission of Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the half year ended September 30, 2017.

Shiva Granito is in the Miscellaneous sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 33.83 crore.

The company management includes Suresh Upadhyay - Chairman & Wholetime Director, Abhishek Upadhyay - Managing Director, Vinod Kumar Jain - Independent Director, Asha Upadhyay - Non Executive Director, Meeta Raina - Independent Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 540072.

Its Registered office is at No.8, Bhatt Ji ki Baari, , Udaipur,Rajasthan - 313001.

Their Registrars are Bigshare Services Pvt. LtdSource : BSE