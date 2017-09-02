Sep 02, 2017 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shiva Granito fixes book closure for AGM & dividend
Shiva Granito Export informed that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from september 21, 2017 to September 29, 2017 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting(AGM) of the Company to be held on September 29, 2017.
