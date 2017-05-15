App
Stocks
Announcements
May 15, 2017 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shiva Granito Export to consider dividend

Shiva Granito Export to consider dividend
Shiva Granito Export Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is Scheduled to be held on May 26, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve following:

1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2017.

2. Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2016-2017.

Further, in pursuant to Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall be closed for all Directors, Designated Employees and other persons covered under the Code from May 16, 2017 to May 28, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE

