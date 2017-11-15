Shiva Global Agro Industries' board meeting on November 21, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI circular no. CIR/CFD/FAC/62/2016 dated July 05, 2016, we hereby intimate you that in order to facilitate the smooth transition during the first year of applicability of the Indian Accounting Standard (IND-AS), the Board Meeting of the Company shall be held on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at the registered office of the Company, to discuss the following agenda:1. Confirmation of the minutes of last Board Meeting.2. To adopt Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2017.3. Any other business with the permission of the chair.Further, in terms of the Code of Conduct adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company for Directors, Officers and designated employees will remain closed from September 15, 2017 till the expiry of 48 hours after the results are made public on September 21, 2017.Please take the above on record and oblige.Source : BSE