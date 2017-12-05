Shirpur Gold Refinery: Outcome of board meeting

The meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on today, Monday,4th December,2017 ( which commenced at 6.00 p.m. and concluded on 9.00 p.m.) has, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company alongwith Limited Review Report for the 2nd quarter and Half Year ended on September 30,2017. The said Financial Results prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), have been subjected to Limited Review by Statutory Auditors of the Company.A copy of Unaudited Financial results of the Company together with Limited Review Report for the 2nd quarter and Half Year ended on September 30,2017 is enclosed for your ready reference.Source : BSE