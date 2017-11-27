Shirpur Gold Refinery's board meeting on December 04, 2017

In Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meetings of the audit committee and the Board of Directors are scheduled to be held on Monday,4th December, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and Half year ended on 30th September,2017.Source : BSE