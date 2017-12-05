Shirpur Gold Refinery's appoints Mukund Galgali as director

The Board has approved the following decisions at the meeting held on 04.12.2017 which may be treated as disclosure under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.1. Resignation of Mr. Amit Goenka as Director of the Company w.e.f. 4th December,2017, due to personal reasons.2. Appointment of Mr.Mukund Galgali & Mr.Dinesh Kanodia as Non Executive Non Independent Directors of the Company.Source : BSE