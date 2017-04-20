Shirpur Gold's board meeting on April 28, 2017

In Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meetings of the audit committee and the Board of Directors are scheduled to be held on Friday,28th April, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March,2017. As per Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March,2017 for all Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company from 21st April,2017 to 29th April,2017 being 24 hours after the announcement of the financial results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE