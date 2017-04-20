App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Apr 20, 2017 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shirpur Gold's board meeting on April 28, 2017

This is to inform you that the board of directors meeting to be held on Friday,28th April, 2017.

Shirpur Gold's board meeting on April 28, 2017
In Compliance with Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Notice is hereby given that the meetings of the audit committee and the Board of Directors are scheduled to be held on Friday,28th April, 2017, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March,2017. As per Company's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading framed pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company will be closed for the purpose of declaration of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year ended on 31st March,2017 for all Designated Employees (including Directors) of the Company from 21st April,2017 to 29th April,2017 being 24 hours after the announcement of the financial results to the Stock Exchanges.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.