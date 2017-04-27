Shipping Corporation of India takes physical delivery of secondhand Suezmax tanker

We wish to inform you that SCI has taken physical delivery of a secondhand Suezmax tanker of 158,710 DWT capacity – m.t. 'Desh Abhimaan' (81,084 GT) on the 26.04.2017. This is being intimated as compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE