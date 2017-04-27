Apr 27, 2017 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shipping Corporation of India takes physical delivery of secondhand Suezmax tanker
Shipping Corporation of India has taken physical delivery of a secondhand Suezmax tanker of 158,710 DWT capacity – m.t. 'Desh Abhimaan' (81,084 GT) on the 26.04.2017. This is being intimated as compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
We wish to inform you that SCI has taken physical delivery of a secondhand Suezmax tanker of 158,710 DWT capacity – m.t. 'Desh Abhimaan' (81,084 GT) on the 26.04.2017. This is being intimated as compliance under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.Source : BSE