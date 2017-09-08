Sep 08, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shilpa Medicare's AGM on September 29, 2017
This is to inform that the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Shilpa Medicare Limited will be held on Friday the 29th day of September, 2017 at 12.15 PM at the Registered Office of the Company at #12-6-214/A-1, Hyderabad Road, Raichur Karnataka- 584135.
