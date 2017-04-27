Shilchar Technologies' board meeting on May 06, 2017

we would like to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday, 06th May, 2017 at Registered Office of the Company to approve Audited Financial Results for 04th quarter ended as on 31.03.2017 and to consider and recommend Dividend, if any, on Equity Shares of the Company for the Financial Year 2016-2017 and other related matters thereto.Source : BSE