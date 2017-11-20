App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 20, 2017 09:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shikhar Consultants appoints RDB and Associates as Statutory Auditor

The Board had at its Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2017, recommended and approved the appointment of RDB and Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 135005 W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company in the place of current Statutory Auditors S K Patodia and Associates, Chartered Accountants.

 
 
Shikhar Consultants Limited informed that Pursuant to Section 139 of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, it is mandatory for the Company to intimate change of Statutory Auditor.
The Board had at its Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2017, recommended and approved the appointment of RDB and Associates, Chartered Accountant (Firm Registration No. 135005 W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company in the place of current Statutory Auditors S K Patodia and Associates, Chartered Accountants .
RDB and Associates are appointed from Financial Year 2017-18 for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive year to hold such office from conclusion on 24th Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held in the Financial Year 2017-18 till the conclusion of 29th Annual General Meeting to be held for the Financial Year 2021-22 (subject to ratification by Members at every Annual General Meeting.)
Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

