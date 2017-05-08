Sheraton Properties' board meeting on May 19, 2017

Notice of Board Meeting under Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for considering the Standalone Audited Financial Results (AFR) of Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017, Auditors' Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended 31st March, 2017 and Trading Window Closure Notice etc.Source : BSE