Shemaroo Ent: Outcome of board meeting

This to inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on May 09, 2017, have approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017. Further, pursuant to Regulation 30, it is hereby informed that the Board of Directors has recommended final dividend at 14% (i.e ` 1.40 /- per equity share of ` 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend on Equity Shares shall be paid or warrants thereof dispatched within 30 days (Thirty days) from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the date of which will be intimated in due course. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: 1.Statement showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter / year ended March 31, 2017, 2.Auditors' Report on the Audited Financial Results - Standalone and Consolidated, and 3.Declaration in respect of unmodified opinion on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 P.M. and concluded at 07:30 P.M.Source : BSE