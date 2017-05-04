App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
May 04, 2017 09:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shemaroo Ent board meeting to be held on May 09, 2017

This is in furtherance to our letter dated April 28, 2017 intimating meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 09, 2017.

Shemaroo Ent board meeting to be held on May 09, 2017
This is in furtherance to our letter dated April 28, 2017 intimating meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 09, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial result of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the above mentioned meeting, the Board will consider recommending or in alternate passing over of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. This is for your information and records.Source : BSE

tags #Announcements

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.