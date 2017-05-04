Shemaroo Ent board meeting to be held on May 09, 2017

This is in furtherance to our letter dated April 28, 2017 intimating meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on May 09, 2017 to consider and approve the audited financial result of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that at the above mentioned meeting, the Board will consider recommending or in alternate passing over of final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. This is for your information and records.Source : BSE