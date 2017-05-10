Shemaroo Entertainment's board meeting held on May 09, 2017

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 09, 2017, inter alia, has recommended final dividend at 14% (i.e. 1.40/- per equity share of Rs. 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2017, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.The dividend on Equity Shares shall be paid or warrants thereof dispatched within 30 days (Thirty days) from the conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the date of which will be intimated in due course.Source : BSE