Shelter Infra: Outcome of board meeting

In compliance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the outcome of the board meeting: -1- Board has approved Un-Audited Financial Results, and Segment wise results of the Company (Standalone) duly approved by Audit Committee for the Quarter ended 30th June 2017 ,along with Limited Review Report thereon.2- Results are also being Published in the prescribed format.3- The above results have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e 11th September 2017. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 P.M and concluded at 2:30 P.MSource : BSE