HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Sep 11, 2017 03:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shelter Infra: Outcome of board meeting

Board has approved Un-Audited Financial Results, and Segment wise results of the Company (Standalone) duly approved by Audit Committee for the Quarter ended 30th June 2017 ,along with Limited Review Report thereon.

In compliance of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to submit the outcome of the board meeting: -
1- Board has approved Un-Audited Financial Results, and Segment wise results of the Company (Standalone) duly approved by Audit Committee for the Quarter ended 30th June 2017 ,along with Limited Review Report thereon.

2- Results are also being Published in the prescribed format.
3- The above results have been duly approved by the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today i.e 11th September 2017. The Board Meeting commenced at 12:00 P.M and concluded at 2:30 P.M
Source : BSE
