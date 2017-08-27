Aug 26, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shelter Infra Projects' AGM on September 23, 2017
Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Saturday, the 23rd September 2017 at 12.30 p.m. at SHAYAMALINA, P.S Rajarhat, P.O Rajarhat Bishnupur, Battala, (24 Paraganas North), Kolkata-700135
