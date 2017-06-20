Jun 19, 2017 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com Sheela Foam's AGM to be held on July 20, 2017 Sheela Foam's has inform that the Annual General Meeting to be held on July 20, 2017. Notice of AGM attachedSource : BSE tags #Announcements Related news Business Innovative Tech's board meeting held on June 22, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 10:35 PM Business Jauss Polymers' board meeting held on June 22, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 10:34 PM Business Khaitan Electricals: Outcome of board meeting Jun 19, 2017 10:33 PM Business TCI Express board meeting on August 1, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 10:32 PM Business Sowbhagya Media re-appoint MD of the Company Jun 19, 2017 10:32 PM Business Transport Corporation of India's AGM on Aug 02, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 10:30 PM Business Gothi Plascon: Outcome of AGM held on June 19, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 10:29 PM Business Dune Mercantile's director Shanti lal sankhla resigns Jun 19, 2017 10:27 PM Business Swadeshi Polyte's board meeting on June 27, 2017 Jun 19, 2017 10:05 PM